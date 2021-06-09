How to See the Solar Eclipse Early Thursday Morning

Do you still have those eclipse glasses from the solar eclipse of 2017? It’s time to bring them back out for a partial solar eclipse early Thursday morning.

REMEMBER: DO NOT LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN. You’ll need eclipse glasses or protective welding glass to see the eclipse safely.

If you can’t watch the eclipse safely, watch 12 News Now This Morning Thursday for live coverage!

Meteorologist Tony Petrarca looking at the 2017 Solar Eclipse with eclipse safety glasses on.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun, blocking a portion or all (total) of the Sun. We will not see a total eclipse early Thursday morning.

Here in Southern New England, we’ll see about 72% of the Sun obscured by the Moon, while parts of Canada will see 80 to 90% of an eclipse.

Percent of eclipse across the Northeast United States and eastern Canada

You may have to get up earlier than usual for this one! It’ll be happening right at sunrise, which is at 5:10 AM these days – some of the earliest sunrises of the year here in Rhode Island.

In fact, the eclipse will already be underway as the sun rises.

As the Sun is rising, it will already be eclipsed by the Moon

Through the first half hour after the sun is up, you’ll notice the moon blocking more and more of the sun, peaking at 72.3% eclipsed at 5:32 AM.

Peek eclipse at 5:32 AM EDT

After 5:32 AM, more and more of the Sun will become visible, until 6:31 AM, when the eclipse ends.

Solar eclipse will be over at 6:31 AM

So how can you see it? Remember, DO NOT LOOK DIRECTLY AT THIS SOLAR ECLIPSE!

You’ll need special protective eyewear or you could damage your eyes. Find a spot with a clear view of the northeast horizon.

Of course, we’ll need clear skies to see this, and right now, the forecast looks good!

─ Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

