High Surf Advisory in effect; rough surf from Teddy continues

Hurricane Teddy continues to swirl over the Atlantic Ocean and it’s waves can be felt all the way across the coastal areas of New England.

High Surf Advisories have been hoisted as a result with waves anywhere from 7 to 13 feet along the immediate beaches but just offshore waves can be higher than that.

Rip current risks are big threats over the next few days as Teddy passes off to our east.

The good news is ocean temperatures are dropping and the air temperatures are in the 60s and 70s causing less beachgoers to enter the water.

However, these waves are a surfers paradise and it was just last week that our area saw waves from an offshore Hurricane Paulette.

The waves from Hurricane Teddy are expected to be a bit bigger during the peak.

Notice how the wind probabilities expand as Teddy moves further north. As explained in the graphic below, the storm will be transitioning between tropical and extra-tropical, which will allow for the wind fields to expand.

A broader circulation takes over in a weaker storm, whereas in a strong powerful storm, there is a tight circulation around the center where the strongest winds are recorded.

Teddy has a projected path that takes him northward into Nova Scotia as an post-tropical system at landfall. The storm is going to gain forward motion and speed as it reaches higher latitudes and eventually will be carried northeastward into Newfoundland.

As Hurricane Teddy moves northward and begins to weaken and transition from tropical to extra-tropical, the storm’s wind field will actually expand.

The transition occurs when the storm loses its tropical characteristics and as it travels over cooler waters in the northern Atlantic, this will be one of the reasons.

Parts of Cape Cod and the islands could see gusts between 40 and 50 mph, which may require a Wind Advisory. However, the storm is expected to be several hundred miles off to the east as it passes by.

The image above is a snapshot from one of our computer models on what Hurricane Teddy is doing to the ocean water from all of its fierce winds. As Teddy stirs up the ocean, upwelling is allowing for colder ocean water at further depths to rise to the surface.

The best way to find the example is by finding Bermuda on this map and looking to the southeast. That green area surrounded by the yellow and orange indicates much cooler water rising to the surface.

This time frame is for later this week as Teddy moves further north.

