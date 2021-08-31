Here are some tips with flood potential ahead

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ With Ida’s remnants on the way for Southern New England and several inches of rain expected, these are some safety tips to keep in mind when dealing with flooding.

When roads are flooded its always best to turn around and don’t drown. The saying was developed for a reason.

Never try to estimate or guess the depth of floodwaters especially on roadways. If you come across a flooded roadway, it’s best to find an alternate route.

During storms, often times power lines can be down due to high winds and be hidden by floodwaters.

Although this storm is not expected to bring widespread power outages, it’s a good idea to avoid walking in floodwaters. Water that is moving fast can easily knock a person off their feet, especially if it’s from a river or stream.

Always have an emergency kit for any type of significant weather event. It’s best to keep one in your car and one also in your home and make both easily accessible.

Your kit should include medicine, band-aids, extra batteries, a portable phone charger, water, and a radio. Other items to consider including could be a blanket, towels, and even a change of clothes.

If you are in an flood prone zone and are asked or encouraged to seek higher ground. Take the advice by local authorities.

When rainfall amounts of several inches fall in a short amount of time on an already saturated ground, the water has nowhere to go which means flooding will occur much quicker. Listen to all warnings and directions by your local emergency personnel.