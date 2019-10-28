Halloween Forecast: Rain, mild temperatures expected

Weather Blog

by: Pinpoint Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — Looks like witches will want to trade their brooms for umbrellas this Halloween.

Scattered showers are likely throughout Thursday and Thursday evening. It looks very mild and breezy with temperatures in the 60s during the day and staying in the 60s into the night.

We’re likely to see a period of heavier rain with this system. Timing is still a bit “up in the air”, but Monday’s data puts the heaviest rain moving through after trick-or-treating from late Thursday night into Friday morning, with skies drying out Friday afternoon.

For a Halloween-specific forecast – keep checking this post. It will continue to be updated leading up to the holiday.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7 Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Hurricane | Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WPRI.com Reporters

More WPRI.com Reporters
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com