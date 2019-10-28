Halloween Forecast: Rain, mild temperatures expected

(WPRI) — Looks like witches will want to trade their brooms for umbrellas this Halloween.

Scattered showers are likely throughout Thursday and Thursday evening. It looks very mild and breezy with temperatures in the 60s during the day and staying in the 60s into the night.

We’re likely to see a period of heavier rain with this system. Timing is still a bit “up in the air”, but Monday’s data puts the heaviest rain moving through after trick-or-treating from late Thursday night into Friday morning, with skies drying out Friday afternoon.

For a Halloween-specific forecast – keep checking this post. It will continue to be updated leading up to the holiday.

