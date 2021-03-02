‘Frozen’ characters make list of 2021 hurricane names

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You read the title correctly: three main characters from Disney’s ‘Frozen’ may make an appearance during the 2021 hurricane season.

The season doesn’t officially begin until June 1, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at the list of potential storm names to see if yours is on it too.

The National Hurricane Center does not issue or choose the names for hurricane seasons. In fact, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has that honor.

Names for tropical storms are cycled every six years by the WMO. Those on the list for the upcoming season were last used in 2015, which is why some may sound familiar.

So how does this tie into the movie ‘Frozen’?

The names Ana and Olaf were on the 2015 list and will once again be featured in 2021. Ana will be the first hurricane named in the Atlantic, while her sister Elsa would be a few storms away.

Olaf, meanwhile, is on the list for the Pacific hurricane season. Given his placement in the alphabet, it’s hard to imagine all three storms will be active at the same time.

Nonetheless, if any of these storms do form, expect them to gather plenty of attention.

Hurricane Tracker_313185

Hurricane Tracker: Interactive Map, Tropical Storm Resources and Headlines »

Be sure to connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI
Twitter – smatregranoWPRI
Instagram – smatregrano

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/26/21: Zambarano Hospital Controversy

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams