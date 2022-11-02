EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until the end of this month, and for only the third time in recorded history, there are two active hurricanes roaming the ocean in November.

Hurricane Lisa, a Category 1 storm, will be impacting the country of Belize and other areas in Central America. Lisa is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

Hurricane Martin, also a Category 1 storm, is churning waters across the open Atlantic. Martin is expected to continue to move over open waters of the North Atlantic and poses no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching an area north of the Caribbean Sea for potential development over the next several days, however chances remain low at this time.