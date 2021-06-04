First official heat wave of the year possible this weekend, early next week

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Just last weekend, temperatures were in the 40s and 50s, breaking coldest daily high temperature records, and tracking rounds of heavy rain.

Fast forward to this upcoming weekend and we’re tracking summer heat that will be potentially be sustained long enough to give southern New England its first official heat wave of 2021.

The start of meteorological summer was June 1, which also marked the start of hurricane season.

The summer solstice occurs on Sunday, June 20, so we may have the first heat wave of the year before the season has even officially started.

Below is a look at the setup as we head into the first weekend of June.

High pressure will be dominating our weather for the next several days. It’ll be located over the western Atlantic. Often times, this high pressure location is known as a “Bermuda High” due to its proximity to the island of Bermuda.

Since the winds around high pressure rotate clockwise, this will allow southerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean to enhance our weather across New England.

So what does that mean for us?

We’ll introduce the three H’s this weekend — hazy, hot, and humid. With a tropical airmass in place, humidity levels will rise along with the mercury.

One note: Beaches will be very warm, but not as hot as inland locations. This is due to water temperatures being cooler and the winds off the water most likely developing a sea breeze.

The heat turns on Saturday, with inland areas seeing mid-80s, but then we turn the heat up even more for Sunday through Wednesday. As of now, Monday looks like it could be perhaps the peak of this potential heat wave.

Almanac data is recorded at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, so in order to have an official heat wave, the temperature would need to reach 90 degrees there for three consecutive days.

Due to the proximity of the airport to Narragansett Bay, wind direction plays a prominent role. If the wind is out of the southeast and off the cooler waters, temperatures will struggle. If the wind is out of the southwest or west, temperatures will rise due to land heating up fast.

Regardless, expect very warm and downright hot conditions for the second half of the weekend right through the middle of next week.

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and hydrate!

