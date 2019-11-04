First flakes of season possible later this week

(WPRI) — We’re watching the potential development of a coastal system from late Thursday into early Friday. There is a chance this system could bring the first flakes of the season to interior parts of southern New England.

There’s still uncertainty with the development and track of this system, which will determine the impact and precipitation type. Right now, it looks like rain showers Thursday evening could mix with or change to wet snow overnight before ending Friday morning.

The greatest risk for any wintry weather will be north and west of Providence. Stay tuned!

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7 Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Hurricane | Weather Network | Weather Blog

How unusual is snow in November? Not that unusual. While our first trace of snow is, on average, on December 1, you don’t have to go back far to find a November snowstorm. In fact, our first measurable snowfall last year was on November 15, when we picked up 6″ of snow at TF Green Airport.