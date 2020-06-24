Drought Update: We Could Use Some Rain

As summer continues on with a warm, dry, & humid theme… we could certainly use some rain. With the exception of a few pop-up showers & storms, the area hasn’t seen a solid soaking of rain over the last few weeks. The issue with these random downpours is that they are very isolated & localized therefore not everyone gets in on the wet weather but for those that do, it’s a welcome sight.

The good news is that there is a chance for a few scattered showers & thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon. Brief heavy rainfall & even gusty winds are possible with any storm that does develop. If you do happen to see some rain this afternoon, consider yourself lucky!

The latest drought monitor shows the yellow shading across northern parts of our viewing area. If we continue to see dry conditions over the coming days, this yellow shading which indicates “dry conditions” would shift further south and east.

On average for the month of June, T.F. Green Airport records just under three inches of rainfall. Most of that typically comes from summertime showers and thunderstorms. As we approach the end of the month, only 1.34″ has fallen which is 1.65″ below the average. With the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday & again later this weekend, perhaps our monthly total can inch closer to where we should be for the month.

