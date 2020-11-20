Drought status improves across RI, Southeastern Mass.

Below is a look at the drought monitor that was issued back on Nov. 10, 2020. Notice how the red areas have since disappeared from parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Between several beneficial rain events and even a bit of snow mixed in, we are seeing improvements in the drought department.

Drought conditions continue to improve across the area and below are the results as of Nov. 19, 2020. Not any dramatic changes are in either direction, which indicates we are in sort of a holding pattern.

With more rain on the way over the next week or so, expect the drought conditions to improve even further. Most areas remain in a moderate to severe drought.

A closer look at Rhode Island shows how the state is divided up with regards to the drought. The northwestern half is in a moderate drought whereas the southeastern half is in a severe drought.

When we saw the season’s first snowfall last month, most of the accumulations occurred in the northwestern parts of Rhode Island. Areas saw anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Areas in the southeast such as Newport saw no accumulations, so even though the ground was wet, it didn’t get a good soaking first from the snow and then from the melting and runoff.

Another factor could be that during rain events, heavier precipitation fell over inland areas versus the coastal areas.

Massachusetts’ latest drought map shows different types of situations around the state. While southeastern areas including the Cape and islands remain in a severe drought, less drastic drought conditions are occurring further inland.

