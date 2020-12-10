Drought no longer an issue across Southern New England

Southern New England has seen several storms over the past couple of months, meaning the drought conditions the region was previously experiencing are improving.

Between rain and snow, we have wiped what once was a 9″-10″+ deficit to just about 4.50″ deficit.

Many areas were in a severe to extreme drought, especially during the summer months, but over time we have chipped away at it and now we are left with just “abnormally dry” conditions, which is the lowest drought level.

Water restrictions went up during the summer as well as a way to combat the drought. Now many reservoirs, rivers and lakes are back to more reasonable water levels.

So far this year, T.F. Green International Airport has recorded 40″ of precipitation. That’s about 4.50″ below the normal.

For the month of December, we have higher than average numbers in terms of precipitation. We’ve recorded just under 3.5″ of precipitation. The normal for the month so far is about 1.5″.

With an active weather pattern expected between now and the holiday season, we will continue to see relief and hopefully turn what once was a deficit, into a surplus.