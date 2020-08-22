Drought impacting local reservoirs across the state

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ All across the area, many have felt the impacts from our current drought.

Lawns and gardens are certainly having a tough time along with local farmers who are losing crops, but the water supply is also feeling the impact.

Water levels in the Scituate reservoir have been declining since the early Spring, which is when the drought started.

About 43% of the state is in a severe drought, which mainly consists of north-central areas. The remaining 57% of the state is in a moderate drought.

The Scituate reservoir is one of the primary sources for water for the entire state. It provides water to 60% of it’s residents.

The upcoming forecast doesn’t feature many chances for rain, so it seems as though these conditions will only get worse.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90 over the next several days adding to the already hot and dry summer that we’ve seen.