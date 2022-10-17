PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England continues to see improvements in the drought that has impacted the area for several months.

Much of Rhode Island is currently seeing abnormally dry conditions, including most of Providence and Kent counties.

Elsewhere, areas along the East Bay and South County are still experiencing a moderate drought, which extends into southeastern Massachusetts.

A good chunk of Cape Cod remains under a severe drought, while the islands are seeing a moderate drought.

So far this year, T.F. Green Airport in Warwick has recorded a shade under 34″ of precipitation. The average precipitation for this time of year is 36.74″.