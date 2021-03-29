Despite strong winds, minimal damage and limited outages seen

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A wind advisory was issued Monday across Southern New England for the second time in four days.

The wind advisory had the potential of gusts up to 55 mph, and even though the advisory has since expired, most areas managed to see 40 to 50 mph gusts.

Fortunately, many fared pretty well overall across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

One reason many were lucky with the latest blast of strong wind is trees currently have no leaves.

With the lack of leaves on trees, air is able to flow through more easily.

Due to the consecutive wind events seen across southern New England, most weaker branches and tree limbs may have already fallen as well.

The ground is also relatively dry, even despite our recent rain that dropped up to 1.5-inches of rain.

If the ground was more saturated, the roots would be weaker and trees would be more susceptible to being blown over.

National Grid works throughout the year to trim back trees and branches that may pose a threat to the power system. This is done to avoid power issues when high winds arrive.

