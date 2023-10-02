EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It may officially be fall, but Mother Nature isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to summer just yet.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to push 80 degrees across Southern New England.

Will High Temperature Records Be Challenged?

Even though it will be warm through mid-week, it seems like Southern New England’s high temperatures will fall just short of the record.

This Tuesday’s high temperature record was set back in 1919 and 1922 at 83 degrees, while Wednesday’s was set back in 1941 and 1959 at 85 degrees.

The forecasted highs for this week are expected to top out at 80 degrees. But keep in mind, these temperatures and records were recorded specifically at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, meaning other communities could be a few degrees warmer or cooler depending on location.