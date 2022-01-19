Colder than average temperatures expected into February

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Below-average temperatures are expected to hold their grip on the eastern half of the country for the time being, according to the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

A dip in the jet stream will allow for cold Canadian air to frequently dive south over the next few weeks.

Keep in mind, this doesn’t mean every single day will have colder temperatures, but it’s likely that most days will.

At the same time, a ridge of high pressure will form out west, causing warmer than average temperatures.

Here’s a look at the timeframe from January 23 to January 27. Notice how the east is entrenched in the cold.

The forecast also shows an active storm pattern is setting up over the next few weeks. With cold air in place, this will increase our chances for snow. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Southern New England will see impacts from every system.

