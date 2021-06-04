Rainfall stats across Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What a difference a few days makes.

The final weekend of May featured widespread two-to four-inches of rain across southern New England.

Fast forward a few days and now we’re talking about a potential heat wave just seven to 10 days later.

Below is a look at where things stand with regard to all this rain we received.

Even after this weekend, we’re still in a deficit in terms of rainfall by 3.15″.

As we approach summer, we’ll have plenty of chances for afternoon downpours and thunderstorms, so we should be able to continue to eat away at that deficit.

The good news is, there are currently no ongoing droughts to speak of. Besides Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod who are in the abnormally dry category, much of the area is close enough to average to not need a classification.

The wider look below shows that much of Southern New England is drought free. However, the same can’t be said for our friends to the north.

This time last year, our entire area was entering summer in a drought and at some points during last summer, an extreme drought occurred. Lets hope for more rain this time around to keep things right where they should be.

After all, the rain isn’t all that bad, while it may ruin some beach days, it can also provide some allergy relief.

The outlook for the next several days features a low pollen count for Friday. That’s thanks to the threat for showers and storms moving through.

As we head into the weekend, look out for the pollen count to ramp back up, especially into next week as we enter a hot and dry stretch across southern New England.

