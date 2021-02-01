Blizzard-like Conditions Expected at Times

Of course the word “blizzard” raises some eyebrows here in Southern New England while people (who were around) remember the great Blizzard of ’78. We are not expecting anything like that.

We will get some “blizzard-like” conditions at times into the early evening as strong winds, heavy snow and very poor visibility develop, mainly along the south coast of Rhode Island.

In fact, there have been some blizzard-like conditions already in Westerly.

Blizzard-like conditions now in Westerly. Visibility 1/4 mile with heavy snow and gusts to 40mph. Travel is not recommended! pic.twitter.com/iBvfJJJS1d — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) February 1, 2021

So what is a blizzard? We don’t toss the word around lightly. Specific requirements are needed for at least 3 hours….strong winds, snow and poor visibility. The amount of snow that accumulates doesn’t really have to do with whether it is blizzard. We can actually have blizzard conditions with 2″ of snow. While Westerly had those conditions for a bit, they already subsided.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo