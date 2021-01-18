As mid-January thaw continues, surfers hit the waves in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, RI (WPRI) — Yes, the calendar is correct. It’s Jan. 18, however, the weather certainly hasn’t felt that way.

With the lack of snowstorms and sustainable cold air, many are able to continue outdoor activities amid the pandemic.

Daytime temperatures have been near or slightly above average with the only caveat being the winds making it feel colder.

Temperatures on Monday reached the mid-40s across the area with winds gusting at times making things feel colder, especially at the coast.

If you’re lucky enough to get some sunshine when the wind isn’t blowing, mid-40s in January under those conditions aren’t bad at all.

Megan Monte said she’s been surfing down at Narragansett Beach since the summer and, despite the cold air and water, it’s not so bad once you’re out there.

“It’s really not too bad as long as you have the right gear,” Monte said.

Wetsuits are key for these surfers, as Monte said they’re insulated and keep heat from escaping.

“[Monday] was pretty nice because it was sunny earlier so it actually got a bit warm out there,” Monte said.

Water temperatures are in the low-40s and are only getting colder, despite our stretch of near or above average temperatures.

With our only notable snowstorm occurring back in mid-December, this winter has been quite a sleeper if you are a fan of the snow.

This all coming off a year in 2020 where Providence had it’s warmest year on record.

Looking ahead to the rest of the month and into February, it seems as though some changes are on the way.