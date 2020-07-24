Another heat wave on the way

Rhode Island is in store for another possible heat wave. This one begins on Sunday and could last into early next week. Highs will range from the low to mid 90’s with heat indices higher than that.

The hottest day of this three day heat wave will be on Monday. Highs will be near 95 degrees and the heat index could push 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory will likely be issued for the day on Monday if current trends continue.

The above graphic explains the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion requires a time to cool-down but is typically manageable by simply getting out of the heat, into a cooler place and drinking water. Heat stroke requires immediate help by emergency personnel. In both cases, moving into a cooler place is key.

The above chart is very informative with regards to the Heat Index. Find the air temperature and match it with the current relative humidity and you’ll get the heat index.

As always, when temperatures rise to these levels it’s best to limit time outdoors and also stay hydrated.

