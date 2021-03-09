A taste of spring arrives in Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first 60-degree temperatures of 2021 have arrived in Southern New England and it only took until March 9.

The last time we saw conditions this mild? Not too long ago, actually: on Christmas Day, the area saw mild temperatures and rain.

Important to remember, however, is that while this spring-like feel is certainly welcome, it does not mean winter is over. In fact, we officially have 11 more days of winter and long-range guidance is hinting at more chances for cold, which may mean the potential for more wintry weather.

Now, let’s not get ahead of ourselves as the evolution of the future pattern will change. Instead, let’s focus on our short streak of spring-like weather.

Starting on Wednesday, in terms of temperatures, the forecast will be a tricky one.

Wednesday’s setup features southerly winds off the chilly waters, allowing for the south coast to stay much cooler. A coastal front is expected to form and push inland, dividing up the milder air from the chilly air.

How far inland this goes will dictate how mild (or chilly) areas further north will get. Right now, here’s a general look at how this is expected to pan out. Most areas south of Providence will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The best chance for low 50s will be further north and west away from the water.

The south coast looks to be stuck in the mid- and upper 40s as a result of this chilly sea breeze.

Our pattern for the next few days features above-average temperatures. While Wednesday may feel a bit cooler, our average temperature for this time of year is about 45 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week with temperatures in the low 60s for many as winds shift more to a west/southwest flow.

If you’re not quite ready for spring, just wait until next week. Some changes are on the way.

We’re watching a potential pattern shift back to colder air and chances for snow.

Fun fact: In 2020, T.F. Green Airport got 1.2″ of snow on April 18.

This is a good example of how during the transitional period between winter and spring, there’s always just enough access to cold air to sneak in some snowflakes.

