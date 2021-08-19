30 years ago today: Hurricane Bob hit Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been 30 years since Hurricane Bob roared through Southeastern New England.

We’ve seen other tropical systems impact our area since then, but Bob was the last hurricane to directly hit Rhode Island.

The Category 2 hurricane first made landfall on Block Island and then moved onshore at Newport.

With sustained winds of 90 mph and wind gusts upwards of 105 mph, the storm proved deadly. Seventeen lives were lost, six being in Connecticut.

There was a storm surge of 3-8 feet along the Rhode Island coastline, and on the Cape, there was a storm surge of 10-15 feet and a peak wind gust of 125 mph.

Across Rhode Island, most areas saw 3-6 inches of rain causing minor flooding across the area. Foster recorded the highest amount of rain at 7.01 inches.

In total, more than $680 million in damage was done to the region.