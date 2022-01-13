2021 was the 4th warmest year on record in the US

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From devastating severe weather to exceptional warmth, the U.S. saw its fair share of extreme weather events in 2021.

The country had 20 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, which is the second most on record.

It was also the fourth warmest year on record. The top six warmest years have all occurred since 2012.

Wildfires raged across portions of the western U.S., while the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season was the third most active on record.

Taking a look at December 2021, the nation saw an average temperature of 39.3 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s 6.7 degrees above average, which led to last month being the warmest December on record.

For the entire year, the U.S. had an average temperature of 54.5 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees above average.

For us in Southern New England, we didn’t have any major weather disasters, but we did see impacts from four separate tropical cyclones. You may recall us getting hit with the remnants of Fred and Elsa, while Ida and Henri made landfall.