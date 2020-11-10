2 Weather Records Broken Today

We know we sound like a broken record, but we broke another record today. 2 records, in fact!

The temperature at 1PM was 74, breaking the old high temperature record of 73 set back in 1999. This is the 4th day in a row of record high temperatures for Providence. Records have been kept for the city since 1904.

In addition, this is the 5th day in a row of high temperatures in the 70s. That has never happened before in the month of November. In 1938, we had 4 straight days of 70s, but today, makes it 5. The streak began on Friday and continued today. It’s possible we could 70 again on Wednesday if we get enough sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

