2 Weather Records Broken Today

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We know we sound like a broken record, but we broke another record today. 2 records, in fact!

The temperature at 1PM was 74, breaking the old high temperature record of 73 set back in 1999. This is the 4th day in a row of record high temperatures for Providence. Records have been kept for the city since 1904.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

In addition, this is the 5th day in a row of high temperatures in the 70s. That has never happened before in the month of November. In 1938, we had 4 straight days of 70s, but today, makes it 5. The streak began on Friday and continued today. It’s possible we could 70 again on Wednesday if we get enough sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams