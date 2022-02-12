While Saturday was spring-like, Sunday will feel and look more like winter.

We actually broke a record high temperature in Providence Saturday afternoon with a high of 63!

RECORD BROKEN: The 63° in Providence today breaks the old record of 61° set in 1999. https://t.co/T79kEI0GXx — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) February 12, 2022

Tonight, temperatures will plummet after a cold front passes by, setting the stage for some snow.

Snow will begin around dawn Sunday when temps will be around freezing.

The snow will come down at varying intensities through the day, but a period of steady snow is possible in the morning, then some snow showers are possible through the afternoon.

The snow could become steadier again Sunday evening, and during this time, especially, roads could become slick. Please remember this to/from your Super Bowl parties.

This is a long duration storm with minor accumulations. While 1-3″ is possible across the area, it’s over a 12-18 hour period of time. Still, some slick roads are possible.

The snow should be mostly done by 3-5am Monday morning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo