Weather Alert: Wind Advisory This Evening; Freeze Warning Overnight

What a nice winter day! Snow showers and near-record cold isn’t something we get on May 9th too often. The snow/rain showers will quiet down tonight, but the cold weather will continue into Sunday. A Wind Advisory does continue until 7PM for our area….northwest winds could gust to 50mph leading isolated wind damage and power outages.

In fact, a Freeze Warning has been issued for our area for tonight into Sunday morning. If you have plants that are sensitive to a frost or freeze, bring them indoors or cover them up. Crops could be damaged, too.

Temperatures early Sunday morning could be hovering around the freezing mark across a good chunk of the area, especially the normal ‘cold spots’.

The record for Sunday’s low is 34 set in 1977 (the latest day for measurable snowfall in Providence). Temperatures will come close to that.

Mother’s Day will feature a bit of a temperature rebound. While starting out cold, highs will be close to 60 in the afternoon with sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo