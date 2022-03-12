WEATHER ALERT: Untreated surfaces will become icy this evening as temperatures drop. Please drive with extra caution.

After 0.4 to 0.6″ of rain fell across the area, temperatures will drop below freezing between 4 and 6 PM this evening from northwest Rhode Island to Providence, and between 6 and 8 PM at the south coast and Southeast Massachusetts.

Temperatures, with gusty winds overnight, will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Any light rain will mix/change to snow/sleet before ending around 8PM.

Hour by Hour//A look at the upcoming conditions for the next 36 hours »

DON’T FORGET TO CHANGE YOUR CLOCKS AHEAD one hour before you go to bed tonight!!! We move to Daylight Saving Time early Sunday morning. The bad news? You’ll lose an hour of sleep if you have to be up at a certain time Sunday. The good news? The sunset will be an hour later! — almost at 7PM!

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine, but gusty winds and unseasonably cold temperatures.

Some extra clouds are possible in the afternoon, but we’ll stay dry.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s with northwest winds gusting between 30 and 35mph, at times. Wind chills in the afternoon will be in the low 20s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo