Weather Alert: Stormy Conditions Develop This Evening, Power Outages Possible

Strong wind gusts with a period of heavy rain expected

We are expect strong wind gusts this evening ahead of a cold front. Some southerly gusts could be as strong as 50mph, especially near the coast. These winds will be strong enough to cause wind damage and power outages. Prepare for a possible outage this evening.

Through 8pm, our skies will remain mostly dry despite increasing clouds.

A line of heavy rain with some embedded thunderstorms will be approaching from the west through the evening.

Meanwhile, gusts to 50mph are expected with some higher gusts certainly possible, especially around some of the heavier rain.

The ‘stormiest’ period will likely be between 10pm and midnight with heavy rain and strong, damaging wind gusts expected.

By dawn, skies will have cleared, setting us up for a breezy but nice day.

Highs Monday will be in the low 50s with sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo