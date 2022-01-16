Weather Alert: Snow, Strong Winds and Rain Arrive Tonight

We’re expecting a stormy Monday morning here in Southern New England with strong, possibly damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. And before all that arrives, we’ll get a little snow.

We’re watching this fairly large storm system coming up the Mid-Atlantic coastline tonight.

Light snow will begin to arrive between 11pm and midnight.

How much snow? Not a lot, but some slick travel is possible north and west of Providence before a changeover to rain.

Rain takes over between 3 and 6am Monday.

Some of the rain could fall heavily at times with some rumbles of thunder also possible.

Meanwhile, strong winds will be moving through the area. Southeasterly gusts to 65mph are possible, especially near the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Here’s the timeline for the strongest of the winds….between 3am and 10am, centered around 6am for the strongest of the gusts.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the coasts of RI and MA where the strongest winds are expected.

How much rain? It’ll come quick….between 0.75 and 1.2″ are possible. Some localized street flooding possible Monday morning.

By noon, the rain is gone and skies will remain mostly cloudy with gusty winds still around.

Highs Monday will be in the 40s…maybe low 50s in a few spots.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo