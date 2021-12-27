Weather Alert: Snow, Sleet and Rain Showers Tonight

After a dry Monday, we’ll see a wintry mix develop tonight….mainly after 8 PM.

Clouds will continue to thicken through the early evening.

With snow developing late evening. Some sleet and rain are expected south and east of Providence.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north and west of Providence.

Some small snow accumulations are possible, so some roads could become slick.

Any precipitation should be winding down around dawn, but some lingering rain showers are still possible.

The rest of our Tuesday will feature clearing skies and warmer-than-average high temperatures.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

