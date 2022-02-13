WEATHER ALERT: Watch for roads to become snow-covered through the evening as additional snow falls and temperatures become colder. In addition, visibility while driving will become poor, at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for our entire area into Monday morning.

So far, in Rhode Island, we’ve seen 1-3″ of snow, with more to come.

As temperatures become colder this evening, more snow will collect on area roads, especially side streets. Please use extra caution while driving to and from and Super Bowl parties.

Snow will continue at varying intensities in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts through the evening and night.

An additional 1-3″ of snow is possible in Rhode Island, 2-4″ possible in Southeastern Massachusetts before the snow winds down late night/early Monday morning.

Snow totals should be between 2-5″ in Rhode Island, but higher over eastern Massachusetts.

Monday could start out with some messy roads (especially side streets), so plan for that. Temperatures Monday will only be in the mid 20s, but with sunny skies.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo