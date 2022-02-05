Weather Alert: Slick Roads Tonight; Quiet Weather Sunday

WEATHER ALERT: Although many roads are just fine (plowed and treated), many roads (especially side streets) remain pretty messy with areas of snow and ice. Please drive extra carefully through the night and Sunday morning.

It’s going to get pretty frigid once again with temperatures falling through the teens this evening with overnight lows in the single digits.

Sunday will start out very cold with those temps between 0 and 10, but fortunately there won’t be too much wind. We’ll have lots of sunshine to start the day.

Some extra clouds are possible through the day, but we’ll stay dry.

Temps Sunday will ‘warm’ into the upper 20s to around 30.

Sunday night remains quiet, but we’ll be monitoring a developing storm system off the Florida and Georgia coast. That storm center will move northward, but should remain weak as it heads our way.

Monday will start out with lots of clouds, and a few widely scattered showers are possible. Some wet snow flakes are possible, initially.

Rain showers become more widespread through the afternoon and continue through Monday evening. Any snow/ice should be far to our north and west. However, a track farther offshore of that, albeit, weak storm, and we could be looking at more of a snow/ice scenario.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo