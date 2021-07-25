Weather Alert: Showers, T’storm Today, But Not a Washout

After a beautiful day on Saturday, we’ve got some changes today with rain on the way. But, we had a gorgeous start to the day with lots of color in the sky.

Clouds will continue to thicken up this morning with showers and a few downpours today, but we’re not expecting a washout. In fact, the best chance of rain will be this morning.

Widespread showers will be swinging through this morning, maybe a few downpours.

The widespread showers should mostly end by mid to late morning, then only isolated showers or brief thunderstorm is expected through the afternoon.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, expect a few showers and t’storms this evening, then skies will clear with patchy fog developing.

Monday will be hot and humid with highs around 90…even toward the coast.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo