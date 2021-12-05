Weather Alert: Showers, Strong Winds Monday

Sunday was very nice with lots of sunshine and pretty comfortable temperatures (by December standards). Expect changes for Monday with showers and eventually some strong wind gusts. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of our area.

Make sure those holiday decorations are secure tomorrow afternoon/evening. Southwesterly winds could gust to 50mph. Wind Advisory for Newport County and Block Island in RI and much of Southeastern Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/0D4Rs9ptF4 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) December 5, 2021

The storm we’re tracking is out in the Great Lakes and Midwest tonight, bringing snow and some severe weather to the middle of the country.

Tonight, expect increasing clouds with some showers by dawn. Temperatures will actually rise a bit…back into the low 40s.

By dawn, expect showers in the area as a warm front lifts northward.

However, those showers should clear for the afternoon, and the sun (along with mild temperatures should return.

So kind of a mixed day on Monday with showers at the bus stops in the morning, but very nice weather in the afternoon.

The winds really start to pick up late afternoon and evening. South and southwesterly winds could gust between 40 and 50mph….especially in/around any downpours or thunderstorms Monday evening.

Winds could gust between 20 and 35mph during the evening commute.

….but strengthen through the evening. The strongest winds will be toward the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, especially the Cape and Islands.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo