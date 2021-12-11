Weather Alert: Showers, Strong Wind Gusts This Evening

We are under a Pinpoint Weather Alert for some strong wind gusts expected this evening, especially between 9PM and Midnight. Southwesterly winds could gusts to 50mph, especially near the coast. With no leaves on the trees, there may only be some isolated power outages, but make sure the holiday decorations are secure! The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory effective until 5AM.

Just ahead of a cold front coming through that’s when we’ll likely those stronger winds. Notice Block Island to the Vineyard to the Cape at 10:30PM, in the computer model representation below, has winds as high as 50mph.

Once the winds shift into the northwest (right around midnight), the winds should begin to subside a bit. However, some gusts of 25-35mph are still possible through dawn.

As far as rain, a line of heavy downpours is expected to come through between 9PM and midnight. The heavy rain could bring some of the stronger gusts.

Showers will continue through 2AM, then we should begin to dry out.

Temperature-wise, we’re mild through midnight, but look at how quickly the temps fall toward dawn….into the mid 40s.

Sunday morning will feature clearing skies as the rain continues to move away.

It’ll be much cooler, however! Highs Sunday will be in the mid 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo