WATCHING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Franklin will pass well offshore of New England, but large ocean waves will impact ocean-facing shores now through Thursday. Dangerous rip currents are expected at area beaches. Meanwhile rapidly intensifying Idalia is expected to make landfall on the Big Bend of Florida’s west coast Wednesday morning as a powerful category 4 storm.

Good morning! Busy day in the weather center! We’re tracking two hurricanes, a dangerous surf and some showers and t’storms. More on the hurricanes below.

TODAY

Today, showers and fog this morning with some t’storms possible. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’ll be quite humid, too.

The showers won’t be terribly widespread today, but any showers/t’storms could produce some heavy rainfall.

Waves from distant Franklin will grow through the day, leading to dangerous rip currents at area beaches. Please stay off of rocks/jetties. A High Surf Advisory is in effect today through Thursday.

By late in the day, we could be seeing some sunshine, but still the slight chance for a shower or brief t’storm.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

TROPICS

Idalia was upgraded to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane this morning with winds of 130mph. A destructive storm surge, destructive winds, torrential rain and even tornadoes will impact north Florida this morning. The storm is moving pretty quickly (Northeast at 18mph)…that is good news.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo