Weather Alert: Shower/T’storm Possible Late Tonight; Some Locally Strong

Great weather weekend here in Southern New England! It felt a little more summery today…but it still had a fallish feel to the air. Now for a little bad news. Tonight is the last sunset in the 7 o’clock hour in Providence until…gulp…March 21st!

While the weekend was dry, we do have the chance for some showers and thunderstorms tonight.

The evening will be dry, but we’ll be tracking some showers and t’storms to our north.

Overnight, showers and t’storms will continue, mainly to our north, but some may work into our area. Any storms could contain heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

Most of the showers/storms will be gone for the morning commute.

Most of Monday looks fine with partly to mostly sunny skies. While the day will start off pretty humid, the humidity will be dropping through the day.

Good beach day? You bet! We’ll have sunshine and warm temps with a land breeze in the afternoon.

Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

