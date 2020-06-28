Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch into the Evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm. This means that there is the potential for severe storms in our area.

Storms today could bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in an area where there is a slight chance of severe weather. Our thinking is that the best chance for severe storms is away from the coast.

TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY FORECAST

Expect the chance of a few showers and t’storms through the evening, but the best chance for severe storms will be early evening. An isolated t’storm or two is possible through the night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday may start out dry….but…

…more showers and t’storms are possible by late morning and through the afternoon. These storms may contain heavy downpours…maybe some hail.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo