Weather Alert: Rain, Wind and Chilly Temperatures Through Sunday

Rain, rain, go away, come again another…weekend. The unsettled weather will continue through Sunday and into Monday. Fingers crossed for Monday afternoon improvements!

>> MORE: Memorial Day Weekend events across the area.

For the rest of today, expect occasional rain and drizzle with gusty northeast winds.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Many areas received more than 2″ of rain since Friday evening. Looking ahead, we could get another 1 to 2″ before we begin to dry out!

Some more rainfall totals from around the area…. pic.twitter.com/I3DZY7QyjK — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) May 29, 2021

The nearly 2″ of rain at TF Green Airport makes the month of May wetter than normal, by at least an inch.

Another batch of rain will be working through Southern New England this afternoon and evening as one low center departs and another approaches.

This rain will likely linger through Sunday, off and on, along with chilly temperatures. There will be some breaks in the rain, so if you need to do some outdoor projects, there will be time…track the rain yourself with the Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Highs Sunday will only be in the lower 50s, at best. The average high for this time of year, by the way is 72°, so we’ll be a solid 20° cooler than normal!!

Obviously, this won’t be a great beach and boating weekend. Seas will be rough and visibility will be poor at times. Mariners, don’t forget to check the wind forecast before you head out!

While Memorial Day may start out iffy, it may finish on a positive note. Showers and some downpours may still be around in the morning. Any ceremonies or observances in the morning will likely require umbrellas. By afternoon, our skies should start to dry out from west to east. It won’t be a perfect afternoon, but some breaks of sun and milder temperatures are anticipated.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources