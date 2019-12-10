Weather Alert: Rain turns to Accumulating Snow Late Tonight

Get ready for some wild weather changes over the next 24 hours! We’re going from spring-like weather back to winter.

Some accumulating snow is expected in our area early Wednesday, so the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our entire area, except for Block Island.

Rain will overspread the area through the afternoon, possibly becoming a little heavy at times.

Expect plain rain through the evening commute with continued mild temperatures. The evening commute could be slow, but only due to the rain. No snow is expected this evening.

A cold front moves through the region this evening and temperatures will start dropping. We’ll have to watch for icing where the temps drop to freezing early Wednesday morning.

We’ll see the rain start to turn over to snow after midnight from the northwest into the southeast.

So, if you’re traveling at all before midnight, you’ll encounter just rain.

By 5-6AM Wednesday morning, most areas will be seeing snow. Some of that snow could be briefly heavy. Where that snow becomes a little heavy is where accumulations on the road could take place. This is a very marginal storm for impacts on roadways. Considering temps are around 60 Tuesday afternoon, the roads will remain fairly warm through the night and won’t really hit 32° until around dawn. So, it’ll take some fairly heavy snow to get snow-covered roads Wednesday morning. Visibility will be reduced in falling snow during the morning commute, however.

Total accumulations (and most of this will be on grassy surfaces and car tops) will be between 1 and 3″. School delays are possible Wednesday morning.

Most of the snow should be winding down by noon and we may get some partial sun in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo