Weather Alert: Rain, Some Thunder into the Evening

Yay! Some much-needed rain today! Obviously, this rain won’t be great for outdoor dining, but the steadiest of the rain should begin to break up after 6pm.

We also run the risk of an isolated thunderstorm or two…possibly strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential rain.

By 8pm, most of the rain showers will be winding down, but a couple t’storms could be lingering. Best chance for a t’storm, by the way, will be toward the south coast.

Overnight, skies will partially clear.

So, we’ll start our Sunday with sunshine, but you’ll notice clouds billowing up in the early to mid-afternoon. A couple of showers and/or isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The rain won’t be as widespread as today.

It’ll be humid Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s, cooler near the shore.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

