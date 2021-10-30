Weather Alert: Rain, Some Heavy, Through Tonight

Happy Weekend! The first half of this weekend looks pretty rainy, unfortunately. One thing we don’t need is rain, but we’ve got another 1 to 2″ of rain expected through tonight. Fortunately, it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry through Halloween.

Today, expect periods of rain, however.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

We’ve already had some light to moderate rain overnight and showers are likely to continue this morning along with some areas of drizzle.

Rain becomes more widespread this afternoon and possibly heavier. That could lead to some areas of street and poor drainage flooding. Please drive extra carefully.

Have outdoor plans today? Track the rain yourself using the interactive radar on our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

Highs today will be a little above average for the date…in the low 60s (Average high for October 30th is 59). Winds will become gusty at times from the southeast and northeast 10-15mph with gusts to 30mph.

There could be a lull in the rain tonight, but showers and drizzle are likely to continue.

Later in the night, however, another period of rain (some heavy) is likely, but the rain should exit the area by dawn.

Winds will become gusty through the day and especially this evening. Over Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape/Islands, especially, winds could gust between 30 and 40mph, but the winds do diminish by Sunday morning.

Lows overnight will be in the low 50s.

For Sunday, it looks mostly dry for Halloween! Expect a blend of clouds and sun with a passing shower, but most of the day (and evening) looks dry.

While a stray shower is possible early evening on Sunday, most spots stay dry with temperatures in the 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo