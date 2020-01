The rain showers and clouds will be clearing out of here overnight. Temperatures will be remaining fairly mild, too, so we’re not concerned about ice on area roads.

Expect sunshine Sunday morning, setting us up for a pretty nice day!

Sunshine will mix with clouds at times Sunday with a westerly winds 5-10mph.

Temperatures will rise into the mid 40s Sunday afternoon.

Most of the upcoming week looks dry…the next good chance of precipitation appears to be on Saturday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo