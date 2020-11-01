Weather Alert: Rain, Some Heavy This Evening; Wind Advisory for Monday.

Weather

We’re looking at some batches of heavy rain this evening, potentially leading to some localized street flooding. Please drive with extra caution. In addition, strong wind gusts are expected for Monday. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service as northwest-west winds could gust to 50mph. Isolated power outages are possible.

Rain this evening should mostly end by midnight, but some rain could be heavy at times as a cold front approaches Southeast New England. Temperatures should fall into the upper 30s late in the night.

Monday will feature lots of sunshine, but it will be cold and windy.

Actual temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

In fact, wind chills will be in the 20s to low 30s for much of the day!

Winds will likely be strongest late morning into the early afternoon (10AM – 2PM). That’s when we have the best chance for some isolated power outages. Winds should ease by late afternoon/early evening.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

