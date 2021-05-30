Weather Alert: Rain, Heavy at Times, Through the Night

Improvements are on the way! While Memorial Day won’t be perfect, it looks drier than the past 2 days.

Today, again, another really bad beach and boating day. Temperatures topped out at possibly record low levels, again, and the rain stuck around for another day.

Tonight, expect occasional rain, heavy at times, through midnight. A rumble of thunder is possible, too. Some street flooding is also possible, so please drive extra carefully.

Notice the pipeline of moisture across New England this evening…that will slowly shift east overnight.

The best chance for any thunder would be after midnight with some heavy downpours.

By 8am, that strip of moisture will be mostly out of here, but we can’t rule out some lingering isolated showers through the rest of the morning. Stay in the know, download our Pinpoint Weather 12 app to check out the interactive radar and for the latest forecast.

Any ceremonies or observances planned for Memorial Day morning will be okay, but it will be chilly and damp.

Through the afternoon, expect to see some peeks of sunshine, but not a lot. Most of the clearing will likely take place in the evening.

With a stubborn cloud cover, temperatures will likely only hit the low 60s Monday afternoon…better than the past 2 days!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

