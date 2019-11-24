Weather Alert: Rain Could Be Heavy into the Evening, Ends before Midnight

So far we’ve picked up 1 to 1.5″ of rain here in Southern New England and the showers, some still heavy, will likely continue into mid-evening. Expect some areas of street and poor drainage flooding. Visibility may be reduced in any heavy showers. Please drive extra carefully!

Rain showers will likely come to an end between 8 and 9pm, then we’ll see some clearing overnight. Temperatures should remain well above freezing, so we aren’t concerned about black ice at this point, but we’ll watch the situation closely.

The culprit for all the rain is an area of low pressure which will skirt right across Southeast New England this evening. The snow to our north and west will be staying away.

Rain showers will be winding down through the evening from west to east.

By dawn, skies should be mainly clear. The waits at the bus stops will be chilly, but dry. Roads may still be a little damp from Sunday’s rain, but they’ll be drying out.

Monday, overall, looks pretty nice! Expect seasonably cool temperatures with a blend of sunshine and clouds.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo