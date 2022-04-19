The strong winds and heavy rain will ease as we go through the morning. After 1 to 2″ of rain in the area, expect large puddles on area roads….drive with extra caution.

Threat tracker is elevated for this morning due to the strong winds and street flooding from the heavy rain. This afternoon will be drier and a little less windy.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10am as winds could gust to 55mph in coastal Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA.

Most of the rain should be gone by 9AM, but gusty winds will remain.

The afternoon will feature partly sunny skies with the slight chance of a rain shower. Winds could still gust to 35-40mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, chilly and still breezy.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, winds will still be busy but we’ll get more in the way of sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo