Weather Alert: Nor’easter to Bring Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Tue/Wed

Weather

The weekend was great, but now we’re tracking a nor’easter for Tuesday and Wednesday. A High Wind Watch has been issued for our entire area for that time period as we are anticipating wind gusts of 45-55mph. The strongest of the winds will be Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

The storm will develop off the southeast U.S. coast on Monday and sit to our southeast Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds. We’re looking at the possibility of 2-4″ of rain, leading to street and poor drainage flooding. Further impacts from the nor’easter are below.

Despite the stormy weather Tuesday and Wednesday, tonight and Monday will feature less stormy weather with some rain.

Widespread showers are expected Monday morning at the bus stops.

Monday’s rain won’t be a constant, all day rain. Instead expect occasional showers through the day.

Highs will range from the 50s inland to 60s near the south coast.

Now, back to the Nor’easter….

We are expecting strong wind gusts….the strongest across southeast Massachusetts. Some gusts along eastern Massachusetts and the Cape could be to 65mph. Across Rhode Island, we’re expecting gusts of 40-50mph, but stronger across Newport County and Block Island. Power outages are possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall amounts could be between 2 and 4″ with some higher amounts to 5″ possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

