Weather Alert: More Strong Winds Expected Sunday

Weather

March is a month known for its wind, and this March is living up to its reputation. More strong winds are anticipated for Sunday.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Sunday from 12pm to midnight. Northwest winds could gust to 50mph, causing some isolated power outages. This is for our entire area.

Tonight, winds will still be pretty busy, but no wind damage is anticipated. Temperatures will be falling back through the 30s.

For Sunday, we’ll have quite a bit of sunshine, but the winds will be picking up through the day with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

Expect the strongest of the winds late afternoon and evening when we could see gusts to 50mph from the northwest — this is the time of day we could see the isolated power outages.

Winds die down for Monday, but it will be much colder! Temperatures will struggle to get into the 30s!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

