Weather Alert: Light Snow Tonight Could Create Slick Roads for Wednesday Morning

While today will be dry, we are expecting to see snow arrive tonight…not a lot, but enough to create some slick roads. In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Southeast Massachusetts including Fall River and New Bedford.

Temperatures today, with a blend of clouds and sunshine, will be topping out at 40….fairly seasonable.

Our skies will be dry, but we’ll be monitoring an area of low pressure moving across North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

That low will be headed east-northeast through the evening, passing to our south and east overnight, and gone by dawn.

We’re expecting the snow to arrive after 9PM, so the evening commute looks fine.

Light to some moderate snow will be falling through the night. Any untreated roads will likely be slick.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the 20s with the snow mostly ending by dawn.

While the snow will likely be done by 7AM, you’ll likely have to brush your car off in the morning and maybe do some very light shoveling.

Computer model projections of snow totals indicate that areas south and east of Providence may see the most snow….up to 3″ in parts of southeast Massachusetts.

In general, 1-3″ of snow is expected across our area with the best chance of seeing 3″ over southeast Massachusetts and Cape Cod.

After the snow stops early Wednesday, expect partial sunshine to return. It will get quite windy by late in the day with afternoon highs in the low 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

